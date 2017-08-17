BREAKING: Plans unveiled for national sports store in Yeppoon

Co-owners of new Yeppoon sports store Sportmans Warehouse Erin Kruse and Anne Fursman are proud of their new venture.

AFTER 15 years, Yeppoon locals will finally have sports equipment at their fingertips as local women Erin Kruse and Anne Fursman announced the opening of a long-awaited sports store.

The sister's combined love for sport and fitness prompted them to take the leap into the sporting industry which would cut the trips to Rockhampton for Capricorn Coast residents.

Co-owner of Sportmans Warehouse Erin said the store idea had been in the works for years but after some research the sisters decided the Australian brand was perfect.

"We did a little research and this brand had the right feel and reputation that we wanted, so it felt right,” Erin said.

Erin and Anne, both avid netballers, have lived locally for more than 30 years and said the response from the community had been overwhelmingly supportive since the announcement this week.

"We kept it quiet for as long as possible and the response has been crazy,” Erin said.

"We didn't know what to expect, but there have been so many positive comments on social media in such a small amount of time.

"It's going to be one crazy opening day.”

Erin, a mother of three and dual business owner, said they would throw support back into the local community that supported them and had already hired four juniors from local high schools.

"We are both locals with families and know what it's like,” Erin said.

"Supporting the community will be so important and we hope we receive plenty of family support too.”

The first Sportmans Warehouse in Queensland will stock all major brands of shoes for the whole family including Nike, New Balance and Asics, Running Bare and Lorna Jane active wear, Wilson and Speedo sporting equipment, boxing equipment and much more.

Sportmans Warehouse Yeppoon will be located at 59 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon with a grand opening on September 30.