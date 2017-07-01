24°
News

'Grave concerns': Police desperately search for missing CQ man

Tegan Annett
| 1st Jul 2017 10:11 AM Updated: 11:27 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 11.20am:

GRAVE concerns are held for missing Gladstone man Leslie Shulze, who has not been seen or heard from in 12 days.

Capricornia District acting inspector Paul Elliott said Mr Shulze's disappearance was "out of character".

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for help in locating Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old Gladstone man.
Police have renewed their appeal to the public for help in locating Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old Gladstone man. Contributed

Insp Elliott said state-wide enquiries have been made about the 69-year-old's disappearance.

He described initial investigations as "ongoing and exhaustive", with a  dedicated team working to locate Mr Shulze.

Insp Elliott pleaded for Gladstone residents to report any sightings of Mr Shulze or his silver Toyota Camry (pictured below), with the Queensland registration of 797DXO.

Mr Shulze lives on his own and has family in Gladstone.

"We are extremely concerned for his welfare and we're also worried that he has failed to meet regular commitments he attends to in the community," Insp Elliott said.

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for help in locating Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old Gladstone man.
Police have renewed their appeal to the public for help in locating Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old Gladstone man. Contributed

 

"Given it is a weekend and lots of people are taking part in recreational activities and visiting places they wouldn't normally visit, we're encouraging any member of the public who sees the vehicle or Mr Shulze to contact Policelink or Crimestoppers."

"That car could be anywhere … It could be in the Gladstone area or outside the region."

Mr Shulze was last seen in the early hours of June 19 at Yaralla Sports Club and was reported missing by family on June 20.

If you have information for police, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

Earlier 10.10am:

THE Gladstone Police are pleading for help as they continue to try to locate missing man Leslie Shulze.

Acting inspector Paul Elliott will address media today at 10.30am regarding the grave concerns held for the missing Gladstone man.

The 69-year-old was last seen attending the Yaralla Sports Club around 12.45pm on June 19 and has not been heard from since.

Also missing is Mr Shulze's vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry with QLD registration 797DXO.

The man described as Caucasian in appearance with a large build and balding was reported missing from Gladstone on June 22 and was last seen wearing glasses, a blue long-sleeve shirt, black shorts and black thongs.

If you have information for police, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

Gladstone Observer
Fire crews work on Adelaide Park grass fire

Fire crews work on Adelaide Park grass fire

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said there were homes in the vicinity, but they were not under threat from the fire.

Work underway on Cap Coast's new $4m sport complex

ON THE JOB: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash and Capricornia MP MIchelle Landry at the sod turning for the Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve upgrade.

In includes rugby fields, multi-use ovals, 14 sealed netball courts

Dozens of new environmental jobs announced

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

The jobs will be advertised next week and include CQ positions

Thousands in regional arts funding up for grabs

Applications are open for a new round of the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Applications are open for projects starting in August

Local Partners

10,000 people expected to use Rocky's new attraction

It's the first part of an exciting new project set to show off Rocky's natural beauty.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Andersons celebrate 60 years

MARRIAGE BLISS: Stan and Fay (nee Barry ) Anderson celebrate 60 years of marriage today.

Wedding bliss of six decades for CQ couple.

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom

Since 2014 numbers have doubled every year

REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn face off after the official press conference for WBO World Welterweight Championship at Suncorp Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live on Sunday at 11am.

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

First Home Buyers are eligible for the $20,000 First Home Owners Grant! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Sparkling in-ground pool and large 1057m2 allotment!!!

335 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $342,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle with a park and playground right at the end of your street, 335 Irving Avenue has...

60 ACRES. PLENTY OF WATER TANKS, DAMS AND A BORE. BEAUTIFUL QUEENSLANDER.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 3 $779,000.00

60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and Water tanks. Machinery Sheds -Carport for 2 cars and...

1200m2 Vacant Block in Frenchville

418 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel ... Make An Offer

Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel is close to all conveniences. Its elevated position provides the foundation for...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

111 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $233,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!