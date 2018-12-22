BREAKING: Police are on the hunt for attempted car thief

LOOKOUT: Police are on the lookout for a male persons involved in an attempted car theft at Canoona.

LOOKOUT: Police are on the lookout for a male persons involved in an attempted car theft at Canoona. TAHLIA STEHBENS

POLICE are on the hunt for a man involved in an attempted car theft up north of the Bruce Highway.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, a man called around 10am and reported seeing what he believes to be a male person attempting to steal his car on his property at Canoona, north of Yaamba.

It is believed the person in question is related to a crashed Black Hyundai i20, found nearby by police.

It is reported the man has taken off on foot and police have been patrolling nearby properties as they suspect he may have gone into another residence.

It is reported police have called in the dog squad.

12:24pm Police have confirmed with the property owner that their car and property were tampered with this morning, presumably by the same male who had entered another property in the area 10am this morning with the alleged intention to steal a vehicle.

11:39: Police attending a property about 500m north of the Ham's Rd report a vehicle may have been tampered with.

They are trying to contact the property owner to confirm whether the vehicle's window was previously smashed and its door left open.

12:07: Owner of the property has also alerted police the flyscreen door of their home has been forced, indicating a possible attempt to enter the house.

11:10am: Police dog squad on the ground call for radio confirmation as they don't want to have the tracker dogs out in the 40-degree heat unnecessarily.

It was reported the suspect was last sighted near an overpass near Dalcalmah Road but the nearest overpass seems to be at the Ham's Rd intersection a kilometre south.

10:50am: Morning customers at the Yaamba Stockmans Country Store became aware of the unfolding drama around 10.15am as "one paddy wagon after another" raced past on the highway to Canoona.

They estimate at least nine paddy wagons and one police sedan were heading north.

"We knew it wasn't an accident because of the paddy wagons; they were going like a bat out of a hell," a customer said.

This morning's police chase takes just over a year since two people held up the Marlborough Puma service station December 5, 2017.

Several hours' man hunt tracked down two men to a farming property at Yaamba and another was arrested at the Yaamba store.

"Police cornered him outside the store and they jumped from the car yelling 'Get out, get out'," locals said of last year's arrest.