Police are on scene at a private residential property in Gracemere, where a 37-year-old man has allegedly been assaulted.
Crime

UPDATE: Man in hospital after an alleged assault

Aden Stokes
by
22nd Aug 2019 11:21 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM
12.45PM: A MAN was transported to hospital yesterday morning after an alleged assault.

At 10.50am, police and paramedics were called to a private residential property in Gracemere.

The 37-year-old victim reportedly suffered from a headache and pain to the jaw. There are no other details on how the assault occurred.

It is unknown whether the offender had been arrested or if police are investigating the assault.

11AM: Police are on scene at a private residential property in Gracemere, where a 37-year-old man has allegedly been assaulted.

The victim is reportedly suffering from a headache and pain to the jaw. There are no other details on how the assault occurred.

Queensland Ambulance Service has been called to the scene.

No details have been provided on the alleged offender.

More to come.

