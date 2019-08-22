UPDATE: Man in hospital after an alleged assault

Police are on scene at a private residential property in Gracemere, where a 37-year-old man has allegedly been assaulted.

12.45PM: A MAN was transported to hospital yesterday morning after an alleged assault.

At 10.50am, police and paramedics were called to a private residential property in Gracemere.

The 37-year-old victim reportedly suffered from a headache and pain to the jaw. There are no other details on how the assault occurred.

It is unknown whether the offender had been arrested or if police are investigating the assault.

No details have been provided on the alleged offender.

