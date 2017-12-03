Breaking: Police called as traffic crash becomes 'violent'

UPDATE 12.15: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have left the crash scene after a patient refused to cooperate during treatment.

The patient has been left in the hands of Queensland Police Service who remain at the scene.

INITAL STORY 11.40: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have requested urgent assistance after a traffic crash in Mount Morgan this morning.

Reports from the scene indicate two vehicles crashed on the corner of Gordon Lane and Burnett Hwy at about 11.25am.

The driver of one of the vehicles has reportedly became "violent” and is believed to have taken the keys off the other driver involved.

QAS requested assistance from Queensland Police Service following this.

A 71-year-old male driver is being assisted by Queensland Ambulance Service.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also at the scene.

More to come.