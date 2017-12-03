Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Breaking: Police called as traffic crash becomes 'violent'

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo.
EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Shayla Bulloch
by

UPDATE 12.15: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have left the crash scene after a patient refused to cooperate during treatment.

The patient has been left in the hands of Queensland Police Service who remain at the scene.

INITAL STORY 11.40: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have requested urgent assistance after a traffic crash in Mount Morgan this morning.

Reports from the scene indicate two vehicles crashed on the corner of Gordon Lane and Burnett Hwy at about 11.25am.

The driver of one of the vehicles has reportedly became "violent” and is believed to have taken the keys off the other driver involved.

QAS requested assistance from Queensland Police Service following this.

A 71-year-old male driver is being assisted by Queensland Ambulance Service.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also at the scene.

More to come.

Related Items

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
WILD WEATHER: Nearly 100mm in four hours

WILD WEATHER: Nearly 100mm in four hours

UPDATE: Bureau has issued warning for heavy rainfall and flash flooding

$600K road safety project starts at busy Rocky intersection

Councillors Rose Swadling and Tony Williams inspect parts of the underpass, to be constructed under the busy Kerrigan St roundabout.

Parts of the road will be closed during the 10-week construction

Pauline Hanson under fire for not declaring GKI cruise

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson (centre) listens to marine scientist Alison Jones as she displays a coral on the Great Barrier Reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. One Nation senators visited the reef to highlight "untruths" regarding the health of the reef. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Pauline Hanson allegedly failed to declare GKI cruise

GARDENING: Grevillea cultivars are worth pride of place

Neil Fisher at Mt ArcherPhoto Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

These qualities are hard to beat in gardens

Local Partners