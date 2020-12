Police officers and paramedics were called to Stockland Rockhampton on Friday afternoon after a report of an assault.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said authorities were called to the Kmart entrance about 2pm.

Initial reports suggested two people were in need of medical assistance and two offenders may have fled the scene.

More to come.