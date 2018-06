RAID: The dog squad was called to the Edenbrook Drive house raid.

RAID: The dog squad was called to the Edenbrook Drive house raid.

7.44am: POLICE have raided two Rockhampton homes early this morning in relation to drugs.

The homes were located in Port Curtis and Parkhurst.

RAID: Damage was done to the front door in attempts to gain entry.

One person is in custody after the operation on Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst.

There were forced signs of entry at the Edenbrook Drive home and multiple police are combing both homes currently with the dog squad.

It is believed police arrived at the premises early this morning.

More to follow.