News

BREAKING: Police chasing wanted man through Rocky streets

Melanie Plane
29th Dec 2019 2:23 PM
B REAKING 2.20PM: POLICE are chasing a wanted man through fringe Rockhampton CBD streets.

Reports indicate police are engaged in a foot chase with man wanted for alleged drug offences in the Campbell Lane, Fitzroy Street and Alma Street areas.

It is understood a vehicle stolen from a Rockhampton address yesterday has also been sighted in the area.

Multiple police crews are looking for the man who was wearing a black cap, white shirt and a cast on his arm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

