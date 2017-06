Police are checking flights lists at Rockhampton Airport after a teen has reportedly gone missing.

UPDATE 1PM: Checks have been completed of passenger lists for Rockhampton Airport with no success in finding more detail about a missing teen.

EARLIER: Police are checking passenger lists out of Rockhampton Airport this morning as they search for a teenage girl reported missing overnight.

The 15-year-old was last seen around 9pm Sunday at her Gracemere home.

It's believed she has gone missing before and on that occasion was located interstate.