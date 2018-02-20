MISSING: Police concerned for teen last seen in Rocky
BREAKING: POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a teenage boy last seen in Rockhampton.
The 16-year-old Bundaberg teen was last spotted in Glendale, Rockhampton, about 7.30am on Thursday, February 15.
The boy is described as:
- Caucasian in appearance
- About 180 centimetres tall
- Of proportionate build with brown hair and hazel eyes.
It is not known what clothing the missing boy was wearing.
Police are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who may have seen him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.