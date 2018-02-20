MISSING: Police concerned for teen last seen in Rocky

Police have concerns for the welfare of a Bundaberg teenager last seen in Rockhampton.

BREAKING: POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a teenage boy last seen in Rockhampton.

The 16-year-old Bundaberg teen was last spotted in Glendale, Rockhampton, about 7.30am on Thursday, February 15.

The boy is described as:

Caucasian in appearance

About 180 centimetres tall

Of proportionate build with brown hair and hazel eyes.

It is not known what clothing the missing boy was wearing.

MISSING TEEN: Police have concerns about a missing 16-year-old Bundaberg North boy. Contributed

Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.