BREAKING: police hunt for alleged armed robber in Berserker

Jack Evans
7th Jan 2020 7:39 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM

UPDATE: Police said no charges have been laid at this stage and investigations are continuing. 

If you have any information contact police.

Policelink: 131 444

Crimestoppers: 1800 333 000

police at the Berserker Newsagency
UPDATE: Police continue to search the Berserker area for an alleged armed robber. 

Queensland police could not comment on the weapon used but confirmed threats were made against staff at the Berserker Newsagency. 

INITIAL: There are reports of an armed robbery at the Berserker Newsagency on the corner of Berserker St and Elpinstone St just after 7am.

There is little detail at available at this stage but multiple police crews have been seen with lights on patrolling the area surrounding the shop.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

