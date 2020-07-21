Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
News

BREAKING: Police hunt for women after assault, knife threat

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
21st Jul 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two women after an altercation at a motel in the Rockhampton CBD this morning.

The incident was reported just after 10am at the Fitzroy Motor Inn, on Fitzroy St.

A caucasian girl in her late teens or early 20s reportedly punched a woman in the face and threatened her with a black, foldable knife.

The caucasian woman and her Indigenous female accomplice, who were believed to be guests of the hotel, left the scene shortly after in a black Suzuki.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

While being interviewed by police, the assault victim withdrew her complaint.

The hotel is understood to have sustained damage during the altercation and a hotel staff member has lodged complaints of wilful damage and public nuisance with police.

alleged assault breaking news fitzroy motor inn public nuisance wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    How much JobKeeper will be cut

    How much JobKeeper will be cut
    • 21st Jul 2020 11:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Traffic incident sparks grass fire in western CQ

        premium_icon BREAKING: Traffic incident sparks grass fire in western CQ

        News Fireys are on their way to extinguish a grass fire allegedly triggered by a mining vehicle.

        Woman’s purrfect obsession leads to cat-themed store for CBD

        premium_icon Woman’s purrfect obsession leads to cat-themed store for CBD

        Business The store will sell all sorts of gifts and homewares - all cat themed.

        Punters wage a record $9.5 million on Rocky Cup meeting

        premium_icon Punters wage a record $9.5 million on Rocky Cup meeting

        Sport Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO explains what prompted the huge betting frenzy.

        MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

        News Blink and you might have missed some of the biggest headlines from Monday including...