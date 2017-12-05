Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Police hunt man after CQ servo armed robbery

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo.
EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Shayla Bulloch
by

UPDATE 8.30am: SNIFFER dogs have joined the hunt for a man presumed to be armed after a robbery in Marlborough.

The red Holden commodore used to escape the scene was found dumped in bushland at the end of Iris St, Yaamba with no people or weapons inside.

Queensland Police Service presume the offender has escaped on foot and are currently searching north along a railway line with police dogs on scent.

QPS report the man is likely to be armed with two stolen weapons- a handgun and a rifle.

A white land-cruiser was also reportedly set on fire after the robbery at about 7am this morning.

One person was already in custody believed to be involved in the robbery after police intercepted a white sedan on the highway.

INITAL STORY: POLICE are hunting for a car in Rockhampton believed to have been involved in an armed robbery this morning in Marlborough.

Two men are believed to have attempted to rob the Marlbourough Puma Station this morning just after 7am.

One person is currently in custody with Queensland Police Service believed to be involved.

QPS are currently on the hunt for a red Holden commodore ute that is also believed to be involved.

Weapons are believed to be on board.

More to come.

Topics:  breaking hunt qps robbery

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky aged-care 'paradise' turns into flooded nightmare

Rocky aged-care 'paradise' turns into flooded nightmare

GALLERY: Residents' say homes are 'a dump' after continued flooding

Family affair at CQU graduation ceremony

The seats of the CQUni Sports Complex will be full later today.

Over 350 students to graduate at CQUni today

Miner's 30km drive to camp lands two in hospital

Colby Raymond George Schroeder, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Both vehicles destroyed in crash

Thousands expected for Rocky cathedral's festive spectacular

FESTIVE SPIRIT: TCC principal Rob Alexander, Father Bryan Hanifin and TCC's IT manager Aaron Nunn outside St Joseph's Cathedral which will be the backdrop for the Lights of Christmas spectacular.

St Joseph's will be awash with colour in countdown to Christmas

Local Partners