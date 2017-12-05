BREAKING: Police hunt man after CQ servo armed robbery

UPDATE 8.30am: SNIFFER dogs have joined the hunt for a man presumed to be armed after a robbery in Marlborough.

The red Holden commodore used to escape the scene was found dumped in bushland at the end of Iris St, Yaamba with no people or weapons inside.

Queensland Police Service presume the offender has escaped on foot and are currently searching north along a railway line with police dogs on scent.

QPS report the man is likely to be armed with two stolen weapons- a handgun and a rifle.

A white land-cruiser was also reportedly set on fire after the robbery at about 7am this morning.

One person was already in custody believed to be involved in the robbery after police intercepted a white sedan on the highway.

