Police are searching for a man on a dirt bike is believed to be armed with a gun.
BREAKING: Police hunting dirt bike rider armed with gun

kaitlyn smith
15th Sep 2020 4:12 PM
POLICE are currently searching for a possible armed man said to be driving a dirt bike erratically through Rockhampton CBD.

It is understood the man, who is known to police, was sighted around 4.05pm with a gun in the waistband of his pants.

He was also reportedly seen standing up on a red dirt bike while in motion.

The bike was last seen travelling north bound on the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

Patrols are now reportedly being conducted in areas surrounding Stockland Shopping Centre.

More to come.

