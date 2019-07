Police investigate a death at a business on Tozer St this morning.

WORKPLACE Health and Safety is investigating the death of a man at a Gympie business this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Tozer St business just before 6.30am following reports equipment had fallen on top of him.

A QAS spokesman said the man sustained serious chest, pelvis and leg injuries.

Police are still at the scene investigating, and said the incident was now in the hands of WHS.

More details as they become available.