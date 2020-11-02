Menu
File photo of police at a crijme scene. Picture by Richard Gosling
News

BREAKING: Police investigate suspicious death on Gympie farm

Shelley Strachan
2nd Nov 2020 5:13 PM
POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a 43-year-old man in Gympie.

Preliminary investigations indicate at 6pm yesterday (November 1) a 2001 white Ford Falcon utility has crashed into the front gate of a property on Burns Road, Ross Creek.

Information suggests the ute had been involved in an earlier incident at a John Street address in Maryborough where a man was admitted to a Hervey Bay hospital after sustaining a stab wound to his abdomen.

Discovery of woman's skeleton at Kybong sparks police investigation

The vehicle was abandoned upon impact and police conducted extensive patrols of the nearby area but were unable to locate persons of interest.

'Courageous fighter': Frecklington still valued team member says Perrett

At 6am this morning, police arrested a 45-year-old man linked to the vehicle in the vicinity of Burns Road.

Subsequently at 10am, a second man was located deceased, down an embankment at a property on Burns Road.

Police are appealing for anyone in the Maryborough and Gympie area with information or dashcam vision that may assist with the investigation to please come forward.

Investigations into the circumstances of this matter are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Gympie Times

