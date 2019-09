POLICE are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest in Depot Hill late last night.

At 12.03am, emergency services were called to the scene of a serious stabbing on East St.

A man in his 30s had received a stab wound to his chest.

Police believe he was involved with another man at a house prior to the stabbing.

The man was transported in a serious but stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.