BREAKING: Police investigating cause of Rocky house fire

Fire damage is evident on the front of the Koongal home that caught alight early this morning in Rockhampton. Jessica Powell

POLICE are trying to determine whether a fire that engulfed the second-story of a Rockhampton home early this morning is suspicious.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called just after midnight to the Dee St home in Koongal to reports of a structure fire.

A QFES spokesperson said four crews flocked to the scene and seen smoke billowing from the two-story building on arrival.

"When crews arrived the second floor was well alight," he said.

"Crews seen smoke on their way to the scene."

The spokesperson said a search was conducted through the premises but nobody was home.

Queensland Ambulance Service were on standby at the scene.

The fire was reported as "under control" around 12.30am but crews stayed on scene until it was extinguished around 1.30am.

The spokesperson said crews left the matter in the hands of Queensland Police Service who are currently at the home.

A QPS spokesperson said police were now determining whether the incident would be investigated and COS began at 7am.

More to come.