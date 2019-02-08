BREAKING: Police negotiating with man on a Rocky rooftop

POLICE NEGOTIATIONS: A man is currently on the roof of a Woods St property in Depot Hill threatening to jump.

POLICE are currently locked in tense negotiations with a man on the roof of a property in Depot Hill, Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said they received the call at 12.20pm about a 20-year old man on the roof of a Woods St property.

A witness said a police negotiator standing in the yard, is locked in discussions with tattooed man wearing a red shirt, and blue shorts who is alternately standing, sitting and waving his arms, on the roof of a green house.

Police have set up an exclusion zone of 100m around the property and road blocks at the intersections of Woods and Denison and Kent Streets using police vehicles and traffic cones.

Earlier today the man allegedly stole a grey Subaru Forrester

Negotiations are ongoing.

More to follow.