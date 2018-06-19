Policeman hit by car as prison escapee evades officers

A POLICEMAN has been struck by a car in a dramatic incident in North Mackay this afternoon.

It is understood the incident on Cremorne St is in relation to the arrest of alleged associates of prison escape Levi James Brown.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith, who is on scene, said the police officer was struck by the car and immediately got up and gave chase

The police officer has injured his leg and was seen limping to the ambulance for treatment.

At least one man is in custody.

Police are searching for the car.

More to come.

INITIAL: Police are currently in pursuit of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run of a police officer.

Initial reports are that around 11.30am an officer was hit by a vehicle as they attempted to stop it on Cremorne Rd, North Mackay.

It's believed the vehicle collided with a police vehicle, and an officer suffered serious leg injuries in the incident.

Police at the scene believe the incident is linked to the missing prisoner Levi James Brown, believed to be linked to a string of property offences in the region.

The vehicle the prisoner has fled the scene in is believed to be a LandCruiser, and was last seen heading north on Beaconsfield Road.

Police have arrested a person involved in a hit and run incident at Cremorne this morning. Madura Mccormack

Queensland Ambulance Service has been dispatched to attend the injured person and three police officers.