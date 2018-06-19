Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Hit and run North Mackay
Crime

Policeman hit by car as prison escapee evades officers

Madura Mccormack
Cas Garvey
by and
19th Jun 2018 11:43 AM

A POLICEMAN has been struck by a car in a dramatic incident in North Mackay this afternoon. 

It is understood the incident on Cremorne St is in relation to the arrest of alleged associates of prison escape Levi James Brown. 

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith, who is on scene, said the police officer was struck by the car and immediately got up and gave chase 

The police officer has injured his leg and was seen limping to the ambulance for treatment. 

At least one man is in custody. 

Police are searching for the car. 

More to come. 

INITIAL: Police are currently in pursuit of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run of a police officer.

Initial reports are that around 11.30am an officer was hit by a vehicle as they attempted to stop it on Cremorne Rd, North Mackay.

It's believed the vehicle collided with a police vehicle, and an officer suffered serious leg injuries in the incident.

Police at the scene believe the incident is linked to the missing prisoner Levi James Brown, believed to be linked to a string of property offences in the region.

The vehicle the prisoner has fled the scene in is believed to be a LandCruiser, and was last seen heading north on Beaconsfield Road.

 

Police have arrested a person involved in a hit and run incident at Cremorne this morning.
Police have arrested a person involved in a hit and run incident at Cremorne this morning. Madura Mccormack

 

Queensland Ambulance Service has been dispatched to attend the injured person and three police officers.

breaking news mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Chantal Barnett named as one motive in CQ prison assault

    premium_icon Chantal Barnett named as one motive in CQ prison assault

    Crime Two of her former lovers involved in District Court trial about a violent prison assault in 2013

    • 19th Jun 2018 10:30 AM
    UPDATE: Entrapped driver extricated after intersection crash

    UPDATE: Entrapped driver extricated after intersection crash

    Breaking Emergency services worked quickly to extricate the patient

    • 19th Jun 2018 11:27 AM
    Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    premium_icon Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    Business Assets, display homes and the mansion in the debt collectors' sights

    Frosty weather hits the CQ region overnight

    Frosty weather hits the CQ region overnight

    Weather Temps set to stay low for majority of the week, so rug up

    Local Partners