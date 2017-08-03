BREAKING: Police pounce on alleged Rocky bomb hoax callers

TWO Gracemere men have been charged in relation to two alleged bomb hoaxes in the Rockhampton area on June 22.

Rockhampton Detectives have charged a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with two counts each of bomb hoax following extensive investigations.

It will be alleged a threatening phone call was made to staff at a business located in the Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue between 8am and 9am.

The shopping centre was evacuated before police were able to determine the threats to be unsubstantiated.

Around 8pm on the same date, it will be alleged another threatening phone call was made to staff at a service station on Lower Dawson Road, Allenstown.

The two Gracemere men charged will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today and could face up to five years imprisonment if convicted.

Police would like to remind the public that making a bomb threat is a very serious offence.