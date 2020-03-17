Menu
VIOLENT: Police are responding to reports of an aggressive robbery in Rockhampton.
VIOLENT: Police are responding to reports of an aggressive robbery in Rockhampton.
BREAKING: Police respond to alleged violent robbery

Kaitlyn Smith
17th Mar 2020 6:20 PM
AN ALLEGED violent robbery has taken place in Rockhampton’s CBD this evening.

A male suspect believed to be in his late-30s wearing a grey shirt and chino pants was last seen near Project Mex. on George St.

Police responded to reports of the incident around 6.15pm on Tuesday evening.

It is understood the suspect assaulted the victim before stealing their wallet and fleeing on foot.

No weapons are believed to have been used in the alleged robbery.

More to come.

