BREAKING: Police respond to potential Rocky prison break

Police are on the way to the area around the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

UPDATE 3PM: Capricornia Correctional Centre has reportedly gone into lockdown.

BREAKING 2.45PM: Police are responding to the Capricornia Correctional Centre following reports of a potential escaped prisoner.

Police were alerted to a suspicious male, who had tried to jump on vehicle at the turn-off to the prison at Etna Creek.

The man was last reported walking southbound on the Bruce Hwy.

He was wearing green, prompting concerns he could be an escapee. However, this is yet to be confirmed with police making enquiries with Corrective Services.

Police in the vicinity are racing to the scene.

Last month, two prisoners escaped from the facility's and were later found in Brisbane.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking comment from Corrective Services.