UPDATE: ‘Highly agitated’ man in hospital after Rocky Airport incident

UPDATE 12PM: A MAN has been taken to the Rockhampton Hospital for a mandatory assessment following an incident at the Rockhampton Airport.
Reports of a "highly agitated" person in the terminal sparked a police response about 11am.
Police are seizing a damaged Holden Commodore, parked in the car park, for further examination.
Earlier reports indicated the vehicle was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run incident in Rockhampton earlier today, and possibly one yesterday.
A Queensland Police Spokesman said while the man is in police custody, he has not been arrested at this time.
It is believed airport property was damaged during the incident.
More information to come.