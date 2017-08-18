UPDATE: ‘Highly agitated’ man in hospital after Rocky Airport incident

Two police crews on scene at the Rockhampton Airport, responding to reports of an 'agitated' man.

UPDATE 12PM: A MAN has been taken to the Rockhampton Hospital for a mandatory assessment following an incident at the Rockhampton Airport.

Reports of a "highly agitated" person in the terminal sparked a police response about 11am.

Police are seizing a damaged Holden Commodore, parked in the car park, for further examination.

Earlier reports indicated the vehicle was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run incident in Rockhampton earlier today, and possibly one yesterday.

A Queensland Police Spokesman said while the man is in police custody, he has not been arrested at this time.

It is believed airport property was damaged during the incident.

Police and security staff inspect a car rammed through a barrier at the Rockhampton Airport. Chris Ison ROK180817cairport1

11.15AM: POLICE are responding to a "highly-agitated" man at the Rockhampton Airport.

Initial reports are the man is about six-foot-four tall and weighs 100kg.

The report came through to the Queensland Police Service just before 11am.

A QPS spokesman confirmed the man doesn't appear to be armed.

It is believed the man was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a Commodore earlier this morning in Rockhampton, and another hit-and-run crash the previous day.

More information to come.