BREAKING: Police reveal identity of violent Rocky prisoners on the run

AUTHORITIES have revealed the identities of two violent prisoners that have escaped from Capricorn Correctional Centre farm.

Police are believed to be searching multiple locations in Rockhampton and surrounding areas.

A Department of Justice spokesman said police and Corrective Services officers were looking for prisoners Ryan William Miller and Aaron Lee Woods, who escaped from Capricornia Correctional Centre's farm this morning.

The spokesman said Woods was serving 13 years for assault and other offences.

Mr Miller is serving about three years and six months for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Mr Woods is described as 183cm tall, weighing 90kg with a medium build, an olive complexion, dark brown hair, and a moustache with a trimmed beard.

He has a tattoo on his chest with the letters "CDP" and a full sleeve tattoo on his left leg of flames, ladies, and cars.

He also tattoos on his upper right arm of a wizard casting a spell. He also has a tattoo on his lower arm of a dragon.

On his right hand is a tattoo of a playing card suits and a dragon and skull is on his upper right leg.

Mr Woods is described as 183cm tall, weighing 74kg with a medium build, a fair complexion, blue eyes, black hair, and an unshaven face.

He has a faint scar above his left eyebrow. He also has a tribal tattoo on his left forearm.