Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.
Rockhampton Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police search for missing Rockhampton boy

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
4th Nov 2018 9:51 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.

The boy told family he intended to go fishing and spend the night at a friend's house and would return home yesterday (Saturday).

The boy was reported missing after failing to return home. Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being.

The boy is described as Caucasian, about 120cms tall with a slim build, short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt and long camouflage pants.

He was riding a purple pushbike and carrying a fishing rod, tackle box and a dark grey High Sierra backpack.

Anyone who has seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Related Items

allenstown editors picks missing child queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Snorkeller airlifted from Central Queensland island

    premium_icon Snorkeller airlifted from Central Queensland island

    Breaking A SNORKELLER had breathing issues after an incident off the Central Queensland coast yesterday.

    • 4th Nov 2018 9:24 AM
    Punched over spreading rumours about step-daughter

    premium_icon Punched over spreading rumours about step-daughter

    Crime Defendant said the victim had been spreading rumours

    • 4th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
    • 1 yUM96ZAT5n6F6AYy
    Capricorn Coast school's makeover before new year

    premium_icon Capricorn Coast school's makeover before new year

    News Improvements set to be completed by start of school 2019

    • 4th Nov 2018 9:03 AM
    Central Queensland mine worker injured on site

    premium_icon Central Queensland mine worker injured on site

    Breaking Male sustained leg and head injuries

    • 4th Nov 2018 10:40 AM

    Local Partners