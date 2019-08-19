Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSING: Police launch a search for a three-year-old who went missing at Cootharaba.
MISSING: Police launch a search for a three-year-old who went missing at Cootharaba.
News

BREAKING: Police search for three-year-old

Felicity Ripper
Kate Kyriacou
19th Aug 2019 5:44 PM | Updated: 6:48 PM

HELICOPTERS have been brought in to join an urgent search for a three-year-old girl missing on a property on the Sunshine Coast.

The little girl was noticed missing this afternoon, with police notified at 3.30pm after efforts to find her at the Cootharaba property failed.

Police joined the search, scouring the little girl's home, property and neighbouring homes. An aerial search was organised to help police on the ground.

The little girl went missing on a rural property with lots of dams. Search teams have already waded through a dam not far from the residence.

Locals have reported hearing the police helicopter's loud hailer alerting them to be on the lookout for a missing three-year-old girl.

Others have taken to Facebook groups to plead with Cootharaba locals to come and join the search, asking them to bring gumboots and torches.

The little girl is described as Caucasian, 76cm tall with blonde curly hair.

She was last seen wearing long white pants and a light pink top.

Police urgently want to speak to anyone who has seen the girl in the vicinity of Coothabara Rd and Kabi Rd.

breaking editors picks missing persons
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Breaking: Two people embroiled in North Rocky car crash

    premium_icon Breaking: Two people embroiled in North Rocky car crash

    News Paramedics respond to incident on Yaamba Rd.

    23,000 mine workers still to take part in safety resets

    premium_icon 23,000 mine workers still to take part in safety resets

    News Commitment to every worker to attend a reset by the end of August

    Dengue fever restrictions in Rockhampton finally lifted

    Dengue fever restrictions in Rockhampton finally lifted

    News Blood bank urgently needs your help to catch up