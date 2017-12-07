'We love you': Missing coach's wife pleads for public's help

Former Gladstone Port City Power men's coach has been reported missing.

Former Gladstone Port City Power men's coach has been reported missing. Queensland Police

UPDATE |

Rebecca Smith, the wife of missing Boyne Valley man Blair Smith, has sent out a heartfelt plea to the community, begging anyone with information regarding her husband's disappearance to come forward.

In a voice thick with tears, Mrs Smith told The Observer she had been away in Brisbane when her husband disappeared.

"We don't know where he's gone or which direction he's gone, we don't know anything," she said.

FAMILY: Blair and Rebecca Smith with their baby boy Brayden.

Ms Smith said any help the public and the media could provide meant a lot to her and again begged for help from the public.

"This is so terrible, we have no idea if he's okay," she cried.

"We want him to know... Blair, you are so loved and we miss you."

6.30pm |

A 45-YEAR-OLD Boyne Valley man has been reported as missing by a family member.

Blair Smith, last year's Gladstone Port City Power men's coach, was last seen December 5 (Tuesday) just before lunch time in Boyne Valley.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a man reported missing from Boyne Valley. https://t.co/gsr1Uc8lsV pic.twitter.com/qz8U84GdaB — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 6, 2017

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there was "no pinpointed location where exactly he was last seen" though.

Police stated the disappearance was out of character for him and that concerns are held for his welfare.

Mr Smith is about 200cm tall, has brown hair, blue eyes and a proportionate build.

Police are now seeking public assistance to help locate him.

MISSING: Blair Smith coaching Port City Power. Paul Braven GLA150716BBALL

The former coach and NBL player currently works as a school teacher and is married to Rebecca Smith. He coached his last game for the men's Port City Power team in August.

Mr Smith played in 283 National Basketball League games for teams including the Brisbane Bullets, Melbourne Tigers, West Sydney Razorbacks and the Townsville Crocs.

#CapRescue ##RACQ Rescue 300 is now en route to conduct a search for a missing person near Dalga vicinity of Boyne Valley. More to follow pic.twitter.com/9nWyAaXFmt — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) December 6, 2017

According to police, Mr Smith may be travelling in a 2012 white Toyota Hilux ute with Queensland Registration 878 SSX.

Anyone who may have seen him is being urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.