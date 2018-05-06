BREAKING: Police searching for missing man off Yeppoon coast

A SEARCH and rescue operation is under way for a man who went missing early this morning off the coast of Yeppoon.

Police are appealing for information after a crew member went missing off a boat near Swains Reef, 200km north-east of Yeppoon.

The man was last seen on the boat around 2am and crew raised the alarm with authorities at 4am after not been able to find the man on board.

Two fixed wing aircraft are currently searching the area and a water police vessel is on route.

The vessel is a 23 metre charter vessel from Gladstone.

Police are appealing to boat users in the area to be on the lookout for the missing man.

The Morning Bulletin will update with more information as it is released by Queensland Police Service.