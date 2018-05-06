Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Water police.
Water police. Christopher Chan GLA041111BOAT
News

BREAKING: Police searching for missing man off Yeppoon coast

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th May 2018 10:02 AM

A SEARCH and rescue operation is under way for a man who went missing early this morning off the coast of Yeppoon.

Police are appealing for information after a crew member went missing off a boat near Swains Reef, 200km north-east of Yeppoon.

The man was last seen on the boat around 2am and crew raised the alarm with authorities at 4am after not been able to find the man on board.

Two fixed wing aircraft are currently searching the area and a water police vessel is on route.

The vessel is a 23 metre charter vessel from Gladstone.

Police are appealing to boat users in the area to be on the lookout for the missing man.

The Morning Bulletin will update with more information as it is released by Queensland Police Service.

missing queensland police service swains reef
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Frocks and fascinators galore at Rocky race day

    premium_icon GALLERY: Frocks and fascinators galore at Rocky race day

    News WERE you snapped at Callaghan Park yesterday? Check out the gallery to see some of the best fashion from the day.

    • 6th May 2018 10:33 AM
    Yeppoon woman's sustainable clothing brand leaving no trace

    premium_icon Yeppoon woman's sustainable clothing brand leaving no trace

    News WALKING the earth consciously is where Sarah Auriac's passion lies

    • 6th May 2018 10:48 AM
    Investors eyeing state's top islands

    premium_icon Investors eyeing state's top islands

    Travel Tropical island resorts are in the midst of a property bonanza

    Get down to Beef Australia this afternoon from 4pm

    Get down to Beef Australia this afternoon from 4pm

    Whats On $10 entry, live entertainment, food kiosks and bars open

    Local Partners