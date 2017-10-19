Breaking: Police seek help to find missing Rocky man

MISSING MAN: Anthony Rayner is described as Aboriginal, 190cm tall with a slim build, dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 38-year-old man reported missing from Wandal, Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

Anthony Rayner was last seen about 3.20pm at a residence on Lion Creek Rd however has not made contact with friends or family since.

Anthony is described as Aboriginal, 190cm tall with a slim build, dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

It is possible he is wearing black and white board shorts, red cap and carrying a black backpack.

Any member of the public who has seen Anthony or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 131 444.