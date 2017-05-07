BREAKING: Police tackle teen criminal at Rocky petrol station

A Rockhampton man (pictured in vehicle) was arrested at the BP service station on Richardson Rd, North Rockhamptont his afternoon following a 24-hour police hunt which started when he evaded police.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

LATEST: A CRIMINAL who led police on a dramatic 24-hour hunt through Rockhampton tried to fight them when they "pounced" as he fuelled up.

Police confirmed the Rockhampton man, believed to be 19, is wanted on a return to prison warrant and under investigation for a string of other offences.

These are the reasons Senior Sergeant Ralph Faria believes he first tried to evade police in a gold Hyundai Elantra when they attempted to intercept him yesterday afternoon.

Speaking from the scene moments after the arrest, Snr Sgt Faria said the man's dangerous driving had posed a great risk to other motorists and the number-one priority for police had been to get him off the road.

He allegedly tried to evade police for a second time today on Thozet Rd, Frenchville about 2.40pm.

Throughout the offending it became too dangerous to pursue the man, who allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road on several occasions.

Snr Sgt Faria said he nearly crashed into another motorists on Dempsey St this afternoon.

"This afternoon the same has occurred around Dempsey St, he has been located in that vehicle on Dempsey St, so we tried to intercept him and the same thing," Snr Sgt Faria said today.

"He has driven onto the wrong side of the road, almost hit another vehicle.

"Police have pulled over and haven't continued to follow him, so he evaded police again.

"So we have been looking since that time and were fortunate to locate him here, he has refuelled and gone inside to pay for the fuel and that's when we have pounced so to speak and we were able to apprehend him inside after a bit of a struggle.

"He tried to get away from the police when they came inside the store."

He will be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and evading police.

Snr Sergeant Faria said the gold Hyundai Elantra the man was driving was not his, but he did have permission to use it.

It was towed and impounded yesterday afternoon and will remain locked up for minimum of 90 days, possibly longer dependant on whether the man was involved in any further serious offences.

3.15pm: The driver in the alleged dangerous driving matter from earlier today in North Rockhampton is in police custody after a second evade incident.

The 19-year-old was arrested about 3pm a short time after the gold Hyundai he was driving was seen parked on Yaamba Rd.

At 2.40pm on Thozet Rd he had allegedly evaded police for a second time.

He is facing possible charges of two evade police and two dangerous drive.

His car is to be impounded.

12.50pm: Police are searching for the driver of a gold Hyundai after an alleged dangerous driving incident in North Rockhampton this morning.

Initial report indicate the driver wearing an orange cap and green-lense glasses has evaded police after an incident about 11.55am where another driver was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

He failed to pull over after police activated lights and sirens.

The Hyundai was last seen in the Thozet Rd area.

Police Media at 12.45pm said officers were investigating the matter.