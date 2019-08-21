Menu
BRIDGE CRASH: Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the old bridge.
BRIDGE CRASH: Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the old bridge. Darryn Nuffer
BREAKING: Police vehicle involved in bridge crash

Leighton Smith
21st Aug 2019 4:53 PM
4.30PM: A POLICE vehicle was involved in a traffic crash on Rockhampton's Fitzroy (Old) Bridge this afternoon.

The nose-to-tail incident involving three vehicles occurred at 4.15pm.

Early reports have confirmed no one was trapped in their vehicles.

A P-plate driver who was believed to have collided with police car has reportedly fled the scene in a black ute with gold rims.

It is currently being chased by police at speeds exceeding 120km/hr down Lakes Creek Rd.

One badly damaged sedan was loaded onto a tow truck.

Normal traffic flow has now been restored.

