BREAKING: Police vehicle involved in bridge crash

BRIDGE CRASH: Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the old bridge. Darryn Nuffer

4.30PM: A POLICE vehicle was involved in a traffic crash on Rockhampton's Fitzroy (Old) Bridge this afternoon.

The nose-to-tail incident involving three vehicles occurred at 4.15pm.

Early reports have confirmed no one was trapped in their vehicles.

A P-plate driver who was believed to have collided with police car has reportedly fled the scene in a black ute with gold rims.

It is currently being chased by police at speeds exceeding 120km/hr down Lakes Creek Rd.

One badly damaged sedan was loaded onto a tow truck.

Normal traffic flow has now been restored.