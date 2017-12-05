BREAKING: Police warn armed bandits are on run and dangerous

Police are at the scene where two men are believed to be armed and travelling on foot after a robbery.

Police are at the scene where two men are believed to be armed and travelling on foot after a robbery. Allan Reinikka

UPDATE 10am: ROCKHAMPTON police have urged people to not approach two armed teens believed to have held up a Marlborough service station about 7am today.

The pair are understood to be armed with a shotgun and pistol and stole between $600 and $1000 form the service station as well as cigarettes.

Truck drivers and land owners in the nearby vicinity, about 100km north of Rockhampton, are urged to be on the lookout for the pair and not approach as they are considered "very dangerous".

Rockhampton police held a media conference just minutes ago and said there were currently officers and the dog squad in the area searching for the pair around Yaamba area, believed to be from northern New South Wales.

A car was dumped at the end on Iris St after a robbery this morning. GOOGLE MAPS

The red Holden commodore used to escape the scene was found dumped in bushland at the end of Iris St, Yaamba with no people or weapons inside.

One is described as being 15-years-old, 174cm tall and of slim build.

The other is 18-years-old and is also of slim build.

They were wearing grey and blue clothing, although this may have changed.

Rockhampton police Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said it was understood the guns and vehicle used in the robbery were stolen from a nearby property where the group had been working recently.

This white Land Cruiser was found burnt out and the youths escaped in separate vehicles, which were their own.

Det Act Insp Peachey said there was reports they may have attempted to board a train, however these have not been confirmed.

Acting Inspector Luke Peachey updates the media on a stabbing in Emerald overnight and the shooting of a 5 metre crocodile near Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK220917cpolice2

The Morning Bulletin understand there have also been a number of sightings in the surrounding grassland area.

"We are asking people to be vigilant, if you see two young males that look out of place do not approach them and call police," he said.

A third person, aged 18, has been taken into custody after police intercepted his vehicle earlier this morning.

The other two are believed to be on foot.

Det Act Insp Peachey said staff at the service station would be provided counselling and support and were "obviously shaken after a firearm was pointed at them".

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More details to come.

UPDATE 8.30am: SNIFFER dogs have joined the hunt for a man presumed to be armed after a robbery in Marlborough.

The red Holden commodore used to escape the scene was found dumped in bushland at the end of Iris St, Yaamba with no people or weapons inside.

Queensland Police Service presume the offender has escaped on foot and are currently searching north along a railway line with police dogs on scent.

QPS report the man is likely to be armed with two stolen weapons- a handgun and a rifle.

A white land-cruiser was also reportedly stolen and set on fire after the robbery at about 7am this morning.

Three people are said to have been involved in the robbery.

Two people entered the premisses and one stayed in the car.

One person was already in custody believed to be involved in the robbery after police intercepted a white sedan on the highway.

INITAL STORY: POLICE are hunting for a car in Rockhampton believed to have been involved in an armed robbery this morning in Marlborough.

Two men are believed to have attempted to rob the Marlbourough Puma Station this morning just after 7am.

One person is currently in custody with Queensland Police Service believed to be involved.

QPS are currently on the hunt for a red Holden commodore ute that is also believed to be involved.

Weapons are believed to be on board.

More to come.