26°
News

Police watch Rocky homes where prison escapees' family live

Luke J Mortimer
| 27th May 2017 1:31 PM Updated: 2:18 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are watching the homes of family and friends of two violent criminals who have escaped from a prison near Rockhampton.

A police spokesman revealed police are patrolling multiple locations around Rockhampton with known links to the two men, Aaron Woods and Ryan Miller, in an effort to intercept them.

LATEST | AS IT HAPPENS

PHOTOS: Police reveal identity of violent Rocky prisoners on the run

Prisoners escape from Rocky prison, dog squad called

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said they have also received intelligence that the escapees could be in a vehicle, the description of which police are not yet releasing.

They are "actively patrolling" highways around Rockhampton, the spokesman said.

"We are looking at homes connected to them (belonging to) family, friends," the QPS spokesman said.  

"A 'be on the lookout' has also been issued to traffic police.

"We believe they could be in a car.

"We've been actively patrolling the highways but there hasn't been any sign of them so far."

SEARCH: Police are watching the homes of family and friends of prison escapees.
SEARCH: Police are watching the homes of family and friends of prison escapees. Chris Ison

The spokesman said police are not concerned for the public's safety at this stage as the pair were held in the low-security farm prison. It is understood the facility holds prisoners nearing their transition back into the community.

But Woods' and Miller's violent criminal past has been laid bare, with Miller serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and Woods serving a 13-year sentence for assault, along other offences.

More to come

 

Topics:  capricornia correctional centre police prison qps rockhampton

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

BREAKING: Police reveal identity of violent Rocky prisoners on the run

BREAKING: Police reveal identity of violent Rocky prisoners on...

AUTHORITIES reveal identities of two violent offenders who have escaped from a prison near Rocky.

Deluge brings massive price rise for property near Rocky

BIG BUY: The Howard family handed over Yaamba's historic Balmoral property to the Harvey family on Thursday.

DOWNPOUR'S perfect timing entices buyer to pay huge dollars.

Police reveal dramatic events of Rocky CBD's bomb scare

The bomb squad were called to the site of the old Bremer State High School on Grange road where a suspicious device was located and inspected. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

ROCKHAMPTON police desperately search "suspicious" content of bag.

Legendary Rocky man's journey from retail ruin to real success

GOOD HANDS: Doug Webber is sold on his new career as a Real Estate Agent at Pat O'Driscolls.

He lost it all, but a new career 30 years in the making is underway

Local Partners

Motorbike rider airlifted to Rocky after head on collision

A "HIGH-SPEED" collision with a 4WD has left a motorbike ride seriously injured.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Battle raging over money to fund CQ roads

CQ WAITING: While the battle over road funding rages.

Claims funding for road upgrades is being ripped out of the region

Musical favourite hits the Rockhampton stage

STEPPING UP: The new kid Ren, played by Joseph Lewis with the town folk (from left) Ben Childes, Jack Kelly, Patrick Reddy, Mackenzie Ralphs and Nicholas Marxsen. Footloose will hit the Pilbeam Theatre Stage Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27.

The Cathedral College gets 'Footloose'

ACROSS THE REGION: Your weekend of events in CQ

STAGE: The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Find out what's happening across CQ right here.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Book review: Mia Freedman's book meets her critics head on

IF AUSTRALIA does have a tall poppy syndrome, Mia Freedman has most certainly been a victim.

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Our chat with Baywatch star Zac Efron

Wick'ed grudge holds for a sequel

LEGENDARY ASSASSIN: Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

They killed his dog and stole his car, now what?

US expert lecturer visits Rockhampton

ARCITECTURE: Sandra will give a beautifully illustrated talk: 'Ancient Mayan Art & Architecture: Hidden Secrets of the Jungle'

Hidden secrets of the jungle revealed

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $235,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Stunning Ocean Views from Meikleville Hill!

13 Found Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Entertain guests or just sit back and enjoy the tranquillity of the bushland and the relaxing Ocean Views from the upper and lower entertaining decks! • Enjoy...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

Great Value Even Better Location

30 Goodson Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Positioned on a huge 1133 square metre allotment with side access is where you will find one of Rockhampton's best buys. This extremely neat and tidy home has lots...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $599,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $599,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

Stunning Brick Family Home With Pool and Shed In Frenchville!

129 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Wow-what a Sensational and Unique Family Home showcasing fabulous ultra modern decore, immaculate presentation, a fantastic tranquil setting and 8.5kw of solar...

$10,000 Price Reduction - Pacific Gold!

11 Coleman Crescent, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This magnificent home offers modern family living in a prestigious neighbourhood. Sprawling over 3 levels and boasting stunning Ocean Views, high ceilings and an...

Affordable House and Land Package

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Construction has started with expected completion...

Legendary Rocky man's journey from retail ruin to real success

GOOD HANDS: Doug Webber is sold on his new career as a Real Estate Agent at Pat O'Driscolls.

He lost it all, but a new career 30 years in the making is underway

Deluge brings massive price rise for property near Rocky

BIG BUY: The Howard family handed over Yaamba's historic Balmoral property to the Harvey family on Thursday.

DOWNPOUR'S perfect timing entices buyer to pay huge dollars.

Timeless classic that will cause a 'feeding frenzy'

10 Dagmar St, The Range is complete in from its colonial style to front yard.

1920s Colonial home perfect for large families

Investor travels 1500km to bid for bargain Rocky homes

McGrath Property Agents Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast Principal Todd Brandon.

Competitive bidding at in-house auction of deceased estate

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!