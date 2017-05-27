Police watch Rocky homes where prison escapees' family live

POLICE are watching the homes of family and friends of two violent criminals who have escaped from a prison near Rockhampton.

A police spokesman revealed police are patrolling multiple locations around Rockhampton with known links to the two men, Aaron Woods and Ryan Miller, in an effort to intercept them.

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said they have also received intelligence that the escapees could be in a vehicle, the description of which police are not yet releasing.

They are "actively patrolling" highways around Rockhampton, the spokesman said.

"We are looking at homes connected to them (belonging to) family, friends," the QPS spokesman said.

"A 'be on the lookout' has also been issued to traffic police.

"We believe they could be in a car.

"We've been actively patrolling the highways but there hasn't been any sign of them so far."

SEARCH: Police are watching the homes of family and friends of prison escapees. Chris Ison

The spokesman said police are not concerned for the public's safety at this stage as the pair were held in the low-security farm prison. It is understood the facility holds prisoners nearing their transition back into the community.

But Woods' and Miller's violent criminal past has been laid bare, with Miller serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and Woods serving a 13-year sentence for assault, along other offences.

