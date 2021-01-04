Menu
Police are responding to reports of a possible armed disturbance at Muirlea. Picture: file photo.
Breaking

BREAKING: Possible armed man forces street closure

kaitlyn smith
4th Jan 2021 10:52 AM
MULTIPLE police units are currently responding to reports of a possible armed disturbance at a Muirlea home.

A member of the public reportedly witnessed an armed man at the Kohlo Rd address about 10.15am.

It is understood he was allegedly threatening another person with the weapon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman was unable to confirm the type of weapon.

Police have set up traffic diversions in the area as result.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

There is believed to be no threat to the public.

More to come.

armed man ipswich crime muirlea
