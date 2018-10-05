Road reopen as crews take control of Gladstone blaze

Emergency services are at the scene of a Kirkwood Rd fire.

Emergency services are at the scene of a Kirkwood Rd fire. Mike Richards

UPDATE 5.40pm:

THREE fire crews have extinguished a blaze at Kirkwood which started this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was extinguished by 5.15pm.

The road has been reopened.

UPDATE 4.40pm:

ONE lane of Kirkwood Rd is closed as emergency services continue to battle a vegetation fire.

A section of Kirkwood Rd, near Kakadu Way, was closed for about 20 minutes with Queensland Police Service diverting traffic.

The lane heading towards Harvey Rd is now open.

UPDATE 4.15pm:

BOTH lanes of Kirkwood Rd at Lavendar Blvd and Kakadu Way are closed due to smoke in the area from a nearby fire.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to control the vegetation fire.

Queensland Police is also at the scene diverting traffic.

Earlier 4pm:

AT LEAST two fire fighting crews are at the scene at Kirkwood Rd where a large vegetation fire has started.

The fire, near Kakadu Way, was reported about 3.40pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire crews have asked for assistance from Gladstone Police for a potential road closure.

It's believed part of the road is closed due to the amount of smoke in the area.

At this stage no properties are under threat.