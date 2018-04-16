Menu
A car crashed into a power pole on Dean St on Monday afternoon blocking the road with power lines. Allan Reinikka
BREAKING: Power lines block road after North Rocky crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
16th Apr 2018 4:33 PM

UPDATE 4.30pm: A CAR ploughed down a power pole on Bawden St this afternoon which left some homes with no power.

Reports from the scene indicate the power pole that was knocked down was not a major electricity source for the area, supplying around three homes with power.

Ergon Energy were on the way to the scene.

A car crashed into a power pole on Dean St on Monday afternoon blocking the road with power lines. Allan Reinikka

INITAL STORY: POWERLINES are blocking a major road after a car crashed into a power pole in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Initial reports indicated a car crashed into a power pole on Elphinstone and Dean Sts around 4pm this afternoon.

The driver of the car was reportedly out of the vehicle and walking around.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on the way to the scene where power lines are reportedly blocking the road.

Ergon Energy have also been advised of the accident.

More to come.

