AN expectant mother has this evening been struck by a car in Rockhampton’s North.

It is believed a 20-year-old woman was hit by the vehicle just after 7.30pm Thursday evening in Frenchville.

She is reportedly 22 weeks pregnant.

The speed of which the vehicle involved was travelling at is unclear.

Early reports suggest she is conscious and breathing, however injuries are unknown.

QPS and QAS are currently on scene.

More to come.