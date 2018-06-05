Menu
Two prisoners have been identified.
Prison escapees steal fuel from servo, head north on highway

Melanie Plane
by
5th Jun 2018 11:34 AM

UPDATE 2.10PM: POLICE are reportedly heading to Farleigh following another sighting of the two escaped prisoners. 

Reports indicate Kepa and Brown fueled up a vehicle at Puma Coningsby and drove off without paying. 

They are reportedly heading north on the Bruce Highway. 

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith has confirmed the sighting of one prisoner at a Beaconsfield address earlier today. 

More to come. 

BREAKING 11.20AM: TWO prisoners who escaped custody in Rockhampton yesterday have reportedly been spotted in the Mackay region.

The escapees, Nelson Jack Kepa, 21, and Levi James Brown, 25 were reportedly spotted in a stolen grey 2012 Subaru sedan at a Beaconsfield address this morning.

Police are on the hunt for the vehicle, which was reportedly seen in Broomdykes Drive with the pair on board, just before 10am.

Queensland Police Media could not provide any further details.

The pair, who are prisoners at the Capricornia Correctional Centre, were undertaking a community work order at the Rockhampton Showgrounds when Corrective Services officers reported them missing about 1pm.

Brown is serving seven years for aggravated unarmed robbery and Kepa is serving 3 years, 4 months, 21 days for Unlawful Entry with Intent/Burglary Break and Enter. Both are understood to be from the Mackay region.

More to come.

