BREAKING: Protesters storm Rocky Adani event

Melanie Plane
| 19th Jul 2017 8:19 AM
Brisbane protesters outside the Hilton recently where Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj promised the Carmichael mine would be funded.
Brisbane protesters outside the Hilton recently where Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj promised the Carmichael mine would be funded.

'NO ADANI coal mine!'

It's the message a crowd of passionate protesters will bellow at the Frenchville Sports Club this morning as they storm the Adani Regional Content Briefing organised by Rockhampton Regional Council as part of the Adani Regional Content Strategy.

From 8.30am, the protesters will send a clear message to meeting organisers that 'Queensland does not need new coal developments and we must #StopAdani'.

The protesters say they are concerned about climate change and the impact the proposed new mega coal mine will have on the Great Barrier Reef and intent to stand up to the project and counter the idea it will offer huge job and economic opportunities.　

Protest organiser Thomas Henderson said claims regarding the economic and employment opportunities offered by the Adani mine development have been "grossly exaggerated”.

"This mine clearly threatens our climate and the 60,000 tourism jobs sustained by a healthy Reef,” Mr Henderson claimed.

"The mine would emit 4.6bn tonnes of carbon pollution into the atmosphere each year, accelerating the destruction of the reef. It would suck up billions of litres of water annually, and create a hole five times bigger than Sydney Harbour.

"It would devastate critical habitat, and is likely to wipe out the endangered black-throated finch. Adani's mine, rail and port project will destroy the ancestral lands, waters and cultures of Indigenous peoples in the region. And Adani does not have the consent of the local Wangan and Jagalingou people.”　

Topics:  adani adani coal mine adani protest rockhampton protest

