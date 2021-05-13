Menu
Negotiators are attempting to speak with a man at Roderick St. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Man taken into custody after Ipswich streets in lockdown

kaitlyn smith
13th May 2021 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:36 AM
Police have taken one male into custody after a public safety declaration forced the lockdown of Ipswich streets.

Multiple streets near Ipswich CBD were locked down as police attempted to negotiate with an armed man.

Police declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Perseveration Act due to an "ongoing incident" at Roderick St.

They were called to the scene just after 4am on Thursday.

He was not believed to be inside a property.

A Queensland Police spokesman said boundaries were in place between Warwick Rd, Roderick St and Limestone St.

Nearby residents were urged to remain indoors.

A short time ago, police said they had taken one male into custody without incident.

As a result, the PSPA declaration was revoked around 7.20am.

Members of the public are thanked for their cooperation.

