UPDATE 10.32AM: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services spokesman has confirmed a fire at a home in Koongal has been extinguished and there is little damage.

He confirmed the fire broke out in the kitchen of a home from a pot on the stove.

No one was injured.

BREAKING 9.50AM: Queensland Fire and Emegency Services are responding to reports of a house on fire in Koongal.

Initial reports suggest a fire has started at a Kavanagh Crescent home.

More to come.