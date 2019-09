CAR FIRE: A vehicle fire has set alight surrounding vegetation at the end of Quay St, Depot Hill.

CAR FIRE: A vehicle fire has set alight surrounding vegetation at the end of Quay St, Depot Hill. Google Maps

A CAR fire was reported to be burning at the end of Quay St in Depot Hill this evening.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was reported at 7.35pm.

When they arrived at the scene, a vehicle was found to be completely burnt out, setting the surrounding grass on fire.

QFES confirmed they had extinguished the fire and requested support from Queensland Police to investigate the scene of the blaze.