UPDATE: RACQ chopper responds to marine incident at CQ island

The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter is rushing to Mast Head Island to rescue a patient believed to be suffering a reaction to venom.

UPDATE, 1.55PM: A patient has been airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital after reports of a marine sting.

It is understood the patient was stung by an Irukandji jellyfish.

The incident occurred around 11.30am north-west of Mast Head Island reef.

QAS confirmed the patient is currently in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 12.50PM: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter is travelling to Mast Head Island to rescue a patient from a marine vessel.

It is believed the patient is suffering post-marine envenomation.

Reports of the incident came in around 12.20pm with the RACQ twitter announcing the rescue.

It is unknown at this time what creature has stung the patient.

Mast Head Island is located in the southern Great Barrier Reef, 60 kilometres northeast of Gladstone.

