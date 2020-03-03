Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter is rushing to Mast Head Island to rescue a patient believed to be suffering a reaction to venom.
The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter is rushing to Mast Head Island to rescue a patient believed to be suffering a reaction to venom.
Breaking

UPDATE: RACQ chopper responds to marine incident at CQ island

Kaitlyn Smith
3rd Mar 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.55PM: A patient has been airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital after reports of a marine sting.

It is understood the patient was stung by an Irukandji jellyfish.

The incident occurred around 11.30am north-west of Mast Head Island reef.

QAS confirmed the patient is currently in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 12.50PM: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter is travelling to Mast Head Island to rescue a patient from a marine vessel.

It is believed the patient is suffering post-marine envenomation.

Reports of the incident came in around 12.20pm with the RACQ twitter announcing the rescue.

It is unknown at this time what creature has stung the patient.

Mast Head Island is located in the southern Great Barrier Reef, 60 kilometres northeast of Gladstone.

More to come.

racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man critical after horror Yeppoon Road crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man critical after horror Yeppoon Road crash

        News WATCH: Queensland Ambulance staff have described the events

        Fishing for more data: fishermen versus Gladstone Ports Corp

        premium_icon Fishing for more data: fishermen versus Gladstone Ports Corp

        News GPC and DAF delay handing over documents in class action case

        Beat the heat: 13 of Central Qld's best swimming holes

        premium_icon Beat the heat: 13 of Central Qld's best swimming holes

        News LIST: CQ's best kept secrets and well-known watering holes

        Residents clean up town and have it looking good as new

        premium_icon Residents clean up town and have it looking good as new

        Community ‘It was great to see the parks and beaches were relatively clear of rubbish.’