23°
News

BREAKING: Rail giant to close Rocky workshop, 180+ jobs on line

1st Jun 2017 3:28 PM
Aurizon workshops on Bolsover Street.
Aurizon workshops on Bolsover Street. Allan Reinikka ROK010617aaurizon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RAIL giant Aurizon has announced it plans to close its Rockhampton rollingstock workshop, with more than 180 jobs on the line.

Company representatives have issued a statement saying the proposed staged closure of the workshop would be completed by late 2018.

"There are a total of 181 employees at the workshops who may be impacted,” the company said in a statement.

"Up to 40 affected employees are expected to have the opportunity for redeployment to Aurizon's Jilalan facility.

"All 10 apprenticeships at the Rockhampton facility, if not completed before closure, will be completed at other facilities.”

As well as the Rockhampton closure, Aurizon is also reshaping the composition of its train crew workforce in Central Queensland at the depots of Callemondah, Bluff, and Stanwell, with 126 permanent train crew positions to be phased out progressively over the next 12 months.

"This transition is expected to see the creation of approximately 70 locally-based train crew contractor positions over that same period,” the company said.

The proposed changes, to be phased through to late 2018, are necessary to address varying demand in the resources sector as well as changes to Aurizon's operating footprint.

Head of Operations Mike Carter said the Aurizon business had changed significantly in recent years in line with changing market demand.

"Aurizon needs to continue to change in line with what our customers need if we are to remain competitive,” Mr Carter said.

"Historically, most of our train crew have been permanent full-time employees and we have been unable to match fluctuations in weekly and monthly demand in train haulage services from coal customers or contract wins or losses.

"As a result we are proposing to change the composition of our train crew workforce in Central and North Queensland.

"This will involve engaging more contractors to provide greater flexibility for our customers. This will result in reducing the number of permanent full-time train drivers.

"In addition we have also commenced consultation with employees on the staged closure of the Rockhampton rollingstock maintenance workshops by late 2018.

"The amount of work required at this workshop has significantly reduced in recent years.

"It is a legacy facility - designed for a different operating footprint in a different time - and is not located close to our operations in the Central Queensland Coal Network.

"We have undertaken a review of core maintenance requirements for our Queensland rollingstock fleet and our future maintenance task will be best delivered at our newer facilities at Jilalan (Sarina), Stuart (Townsville), Willowburn (Toowoomba) and Callemondah (Gladstone), with components supply and non-core maintenance sourced from third parties.”

Mr Carter said Aurizon recognised the impact these changes may have on local jobs and the regional economy but would work to offset the losses by undertaking a review of which metropolitan based roles have the potential to be relocated to Rockhampton and other regional centres.

He said the extended implementation phase proposed by Aurizon was also intended to allow all options to be explored for employees including retraining, redeployment and redundancy.

Other proposed changes detailed today include:

  • The reduction of approximately 62 permanent positions including train crew, freight operators and leaders at the North Queensland depots of Mackay and Townsville, primarily as the result of the completion of Aurizon's haulage contract with Wilmar Sugar in December 2017. As a result of this, and the ongoing freight review, the Mackay Freight train crew depot will close.
  • Engagement of an additional 20 contractor train crew for the Coppabella depot near Moranbah in central Queensland to meet increased customer demand on the Goonyella and Newlands Coal Systems.

Mr Carter said Aurizon would also commence discussions with local, state and federal government representatives on the opportunity for urban redevelopment in Rockhampton on land vacated by the workshops.

The Rockhampton Workshop was first established in 1870s and includes a 'roundhouse' previously used to move locomotives into various maintenance bays.

The heritage-listed roundhouse is largely preserved and provides an ideal opportunity for integration into any future urban redevelopment.

Aurizon will continue to have a large presence in the Rockhampton region with more than 650 employees across its various businesses.

This includes an ongoing presence at the Rockhampton Administration building in Murray Street which is set for a major refurbishment in the near future.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aurizon jobs rockhampton economy

Just In

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

BREAKING: Rail giant to close Rocky workshop, 180+ jobs on line

BREAKING: Rail giant to close Rocky workshop, 180+ jobs on...

Rail giant's shock announcement puts jobs on line

Kernaghan returns to Rocky's Great Western

OUTBACK CLUB: Lee Kernaghan returns to the Great Western Hotel this weekend.

Boys from the Bush tour hits Rocky this weekend

Pauline Hanson put party donations into her own account

Pauline Hanson

She is yet to say what she did with the money.

BREAKING: Rogue operators plan rival Rocky event

The Beast is coming to Gympie for the 129th edition of the Gympie Show.

SHOCK BREAKAWAY event after dispute with organisers of Rocky event.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Power prices set to rise even further for CQ

State Treasurer Curtis Pitt

Queensland Government steps in to prevent power price surge

BREAKING: Beast of a ride locked in for Rocky Show as dispute resolved

RIDING ON: Rockhampton Show-goers enjoy the spinning Coaster ride at the 2016 show.

Show society and showmen's guild reach agreement over rides dispute

Kernaghan returns to Rocky's Great Western

OUTBACK CLUB: Lee Kernaghan returns to the Great Western Hotel this weekend.

Boys from the Bush tour hits Rocky this weekend

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

ALICIA Silverstone has dished out the gossip on her iconic Clueless role that turned her into a ’90s screen legend.

Kernaghan returns to Rocky's Great Western

OUTBACK CLUB: Lee Kernaghan returns to the Great Western Hotel this weekend.

Boys from the Bush tour hits Rocky this weekend

Fossil discoveries at the Capricorn Caves

WALK ON THE WILD SIDE: Then the palaeo guide will lead you through the caves revealing thousands of tiny bone fossils and teeth embedded in the cave sediment.

Fossil tour will reveal the region's prehistoric past.

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

Junk tinkerer says sculpture is symbol of hope for Rocky

Nora Hanasy is a finalist in this years Bayton Awards.

Bayton Award finalist discusses artwork

Privacy, Space and Quality ABOUNDS

307 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $419,000

Secure 930m2 of Blissful, Peace and Quiet - THREE + BEDROOMS, TWO Bathrooms PLUS SIDE ACCESS to Powered shed - Backs onto PEACEFUL creek line RETREAT - SOLAR...

Fantastic Home, Great location, Near New

118 George Lane, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 2 $330,000

Motivated sellers, inspections welcomed. This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, a perfect start for a young couple or...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 6 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 11 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space and Quality with Breath Taking Unrestricted Mountainous...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

Neat, Tidy and Priced to Sell

35 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

Positioned in one of the most convenient locations Northside has to offer close to schools and shops this highset home has all the bells and whistles you could...

ATTENTION INVESTORS!!

Units 1and2/16 Orr Avenue, Kawana 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great investment returns and tenants already secured. This low set, low maintenance brick...

60 Acre Oasis featuring a 3 Bedroom plus Office Family Homestead - Sheds - Fenced and only 5 minutes to Gracemere $779,000.00

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 5 $779,000.00

Horse - Cattle - Animal lovers? or Privacy seekers - 60 acre property featuring a stunning classic homestead - Machinery Sheds - well fenced into 5 stock proof...

Quality Designer Home

3 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $695,000

Enjoy a prime position in the Sanctuary estate with this split level home, located on an elevated block with fantastic mountain views all around, Unique modern...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!