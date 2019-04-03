'Body in freezer' murder accused charged with second offence

UPDATE: Extradited from Byron Bay, 24-year-old Bobby Andrew Weaver has this afternoon formerly been charged with the murder of his parent's neighbour, David Charles Thornton, 58, at Goodna between January 24 and March 30.

He has also been charged with inappropriately interfering with a body between January 24 and March 30.

Weaver arrived from NSW at Ipswich courthouse with detectives at 1pm.

He appeared in the dock of court 1.

Bobby Weaver, 24, of Peak Crossing, en route to Ipswich watchhouse. Cordell Richardson

Sporting a dark beard, he stood silently in prison greens, hands clasped behind his back.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro read the two charges.

Legal aid lawyer Alexis Oxley made no bail application.

Weaver's matter was adjourned to April 17.

Photos View Photo Gallery

EARLIER: Remains confirmed as missing man David Thornton

DETECTIVES have confirmed human remains discovered at a Goodna property this week belong to missing 58-year-old man David Thornton.

Results of forensic examinations and investigations by Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Unit have led detectives to this conclusion.

A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later today after extradition was granted in NSW this morning.

Police divers attended the property this morning where they searched a creek as part of ongoing investigations.

David Thornton, 58, former Bremer State High School teacher and grandfather, has been confirmed dead. Queensland Police Service

A freezer from the backyard was located during excavations on the weekend which contained human remains.

Mr Thornton was last seen in February.

EARLIER:

BOBBY Andrew Weaver, the man charged with the murder of David Charles Thornton, 58, at Goodna, is a Mount Forbes volunteer firefighter, a father to an infant daughter and a fiance.

Detective Inspector David Briese said police do not expect to make any further arrests.

"What we talk to (Mr Weaver) about today and the coming weeks and just piecing together what exactly the relationship was and what occurred leading up to why we're here," he said.

Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, from Peak Crossing, will be in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 3, 2019. Facebook

Police are still unsure to the exact date of Mr Thornton's murder, however Mr Weaver had been interviewed prior to the excavation of Mr Thornton's house.

"He was treated as pretty much everyone else that was assisting us," Insp Briese said.

Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, from Peak Crossing, will be in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 3, 2019. Facebook

"As the investigation grew and we were able to piece more and more things together, he then became a more significant person of interest."

Weaver's family live in the two properties neighbouring Mr Thornton's.

Police also raided a home at Peak Crossing late yesterday afternoon, where it is understood Mr Weaver lived.

When the residents were approached for comment they declined to say anything other than "he stayed there sometimes".