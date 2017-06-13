BREAKING: Mass drug overdose teen dragged from Rocky hospital

A juvenile patient at Rockhampton Hospital has reportedly been dragged out of the hospital by an older youth.

UPDATE 4.40PM: POLICE have confirmed a juvenile dragged out of hospital this afternoon is one of the victims of last night's alleged mass drug overdose in Yeppoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm that a youth related to last night's incident absconded from hospital and was located with another youth at a Yeppoon home," the spokeswoman said.

"The youth has now been returned to hospital by QAS with the assistance of QPS.

"Investigations are continuing."

BREAKING: A juvenile patient at Rockhampton Hospital has reportedly been dragged out of the hospital by an older youth just before he was to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Witness reports from the hospital suggest the younger male was almost unconscious as he was helped out.

A nurse was allegedly pushed out of the way when she tried to intervene.

Details are sketchy, but it's understood blood was found outside the hospital.

A police search for the males in the Rockhampton CBD ensued before a mother of the one of the boys rang to say they had arrived at her Yeppoon home.

The youths are now returning to hospital via ambulance with a police escort on board.

It's understood police are investigating the alleged assault of a nurse who was pushed out of the way by the older youth.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service referred The Morning Bulletin enquiries to police.

Police are expected to provide more detail later.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman was unable to provide comment.

More to come.