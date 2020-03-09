Menu
Police at City Centre Plaza.
Police at City Centre Plaza. Allan Reinikka
UPDATE: reports of gunman arrested in Rocky CBD

kaitlyn smith
9th Mar 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
UPDATE, 9.50am: A suspect alleged to have made threats to the team at a Legal Aid office in Rockhampton has been transported to the police watch house.

It is understood his threats sent the office into lockdown, which has now finished.

Police have located a vehicle of interest on Alma St.

INITIAL, 9.20am: POLICE have arrested a man after responding to reports of an armed man allegedly making threats at a Rockhampton business.

Reports of a man wearing a red t-shirt and allegedly carrying a fireman inside a Coles bag.

Earlier reports suggested the 27-year-old man made threats to regarding Rockampton's Legal Aid office.

It is understood the man was apprehended at Coles City Centre Plaza around 9.30am.

More to come. 

