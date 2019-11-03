Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.
Crime

Reports of attempted abduction in Mackay

Melanie Plane
3rd Nov 2019 2:31 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.20PM: POLICE have escorted a young girl back to her home after an alleged incident near the BP on Oak St at Andergrove. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman could not confirm any further information in relation to the incident. 

BREAKING 2.25PM: POLICE are responding to an Andergrove business following reports of an attempted abduction.

Initial reports suggest a young girl, 12, has entered the BP on Oak St seeking help and claiming someone tried to abduct her.

Reports indicate the girl claims someone tried to drag her into a vehicle nearby, however police are yet to verify the claims.

More Stories

abduction attempted abduction editors picks qps
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man suffers serious facial burns as generator ignites

        premium_icon Man suffers serious facial burns as generator ignites

        News Critical Care Paramedic and doctor treat victim at scene before rescue chopper flight to Rocky Hospital.

        Rocky ref receives coveted QRL award

        premium_icon Rocky ref receives coveted QRL award

        Sport ‘Refereeing is something I love doing but an award like this makes all the hard...

        Car hits child on scooter

        premium_icon Car hits child on scooter

        News UPDATE: A boy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with a lower leg...

        New party gets tick but who’s the Rocky candidate?

        premium_icon New party gets tick but who’s the Rocky candidate?

        News LEADER says he’s spoken to a potential candidate for the seat of Rockhampton.