Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QPS forensic crash unit. Police generic.
QPS forensic crash unit. Police generic.
News

BREAKING: Juveniles leave Rocky shops after police called

Lachlan Berlin
15th Apr 2021 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.15pm:

A number of juveniles have left a shopping centre just after police arrived in relation to a disturbance.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they originally refused to leave, but have now gone across the road.

He said one male is in possession of a knife but it's not believed he was threatening anyone with it.

Investigations are continuing.

 

EARLIER:

Police are responding to reports of a disturbance at a Central Queensland shopping centre.

It is understood witnesses reported juveniles were armed with weapons and fighting in the street outside Stockland Rockhampton on Yaamba Road.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police went the disturbance was at 3.55pm and a couple of crews were on scene talking to security and the kids.

More to come.

More Stories

juvenile crime stockland rockhampton tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Six future Mt Morgan water solutions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Six future Mt Morgan water solutions

        News The Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed six potential solutions for the drought-stricken town. Here is what has been proposed.

        Partner’s temper leads to drink-drive charge

        Premium Content Partner’s temper leads to drink-drive charge

        Crime A drink-driver claimed she chose to drink to get away from her partner who had a...

        DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Premium Content DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Crime A man who smashed a pizza shop glass door six years ago has finally been ordered to...

        Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        Premium Content Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        News After a surge of donations during the COVID pandemic, Central Queensland Vinnies...