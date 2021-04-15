BREAKING: Juveniles leave Rocky shops after police called

UPDATE, 5.15pm:

A number of juveniles have left a shopping centre just after police arrived in relation to a disturbance.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they originally refused to leave, but have now gone across the road.

He said one male is in possession of a knife but it's not believed he was threatening anyone with it.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER:

Police are responding to reports of a disturbance at a Central Queensland shopping centre.

It is understood witnesses reported juveniles were armed with weapons and fighting in the street outside Stockland Rockhampton on Yaamba Road.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police went the disturbance was at 3.55pm and a couple of crews were on scene talking to security and the kids.

More to come.